China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines sign purchase agreements for 137 Airbus aircraft

China Southern Airlines previously featured in Airbus’ confirmation of A320 Family orders signed with four Chinese carriers, with China Southern’s tranche comprising 96 A320neo-series aircraft scheduled for delivery from 2024 to 2027.1 China Southern also took A320neo-family deliveries in Dec-2023 and Mar/Apr-2025, including A319neo, A320neo and A321neo aircraft.2 3 4 5