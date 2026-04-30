China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines sign purchase agreements for 137 Airbus aircraft
China Southern Airlines, in a Shanghai Stock Exchange filing, announced (29-Apr-2026) China Southern Airlines and its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines signed agreements with Airbus to purchase 102 A320neo (China Southern) and 35 A320neo (Xiamen) aircraft. The 102 China Southern aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in batches between 2028 and 2032, and the 35 Xiamen aircraft between 2029 and 2032. [more - original PR - Chinese]
Background ✨
China Southern Airlines previously featured in Airbus’ confirmation of A320 Family orders signed with four Chinese carriers, with China Southern’s tranche comprising 96 A320neo-series aircraft scheduled for delivery from 2024 to 2027.1 China Southern also took A320neo-family deliveries in Dec-2023 and Mar/Apr-2025, including A319neo, A320neo and A321neo aircraft.2 3 4 5