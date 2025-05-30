30-May-2025 2:39 PM
China permits visa free entry for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, announced (28-May-2025) the launch of a trial visa free entry policy permitting ordinary passport holders from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain to enter China for business, leisure or transit and stay for up to 30 days without a visa. The trial will run from 09-Jun-2025 to 08-Jun-2026.
Background ✨
China has recently expanded its visa free entry policies to include additional countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Uzbekistan, allowing ordinary passport holders to visit for up to 30 days for business, leisure or transit purposes, with trial periods commencing in Jun-2025 and lasting for one year1 2.