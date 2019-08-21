Become a CAPA Member
21-Aug-2019

China Express Airlines announces major leadership changes

China Express Airlines (20-Aug-2019) announced the following appointments of executives for a three year term, effective immediately:

  • Chairman: Xiaojun Hu;
  • CEO: Longjiang Wu;
  • President: Zhiliang Li;
  • Co-president: Sansheng li;
  • VP and secretary of the board: Jie Feng;
  • VP: Xinyu Cui;
  • Financial director: Jingbo Zhang. [more - original PR - Chinese]

The airline also announced Jun Wang, Tong Luo, Hongjun Zhang and Ke Qiu resigned as VPs but continue to serve the airline. [more - original PR - Chinese - II]

