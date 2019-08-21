China Express Airlines announces major leadership changes

China Express Airlines (20-Aug-2019) announced the following appointments of executives for a three year term, effective immediately:

Chairman: Xiaojun Hu;

CEO: Longjiang Wu;

President: Zhiliang Li;

Co-president: Sansheng li;

VP and secretary of the board: Jie Feng;

VP: Xinyu Cui;

Financial director: Jingbo Zhang. [more - original PR - Chinese]

The airline also announced Jun Wang, Tong Luo, Hongjun Zhang and Ke Qiu resigned as VPs but continue to serve the airline. [more - original PR - Chinese - II]