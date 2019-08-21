21-Aug-2019 9:36 AM
China Express Airlines announces major leadership changes
China Express Airlines (20-Aug-2019) announced the following appointments of executives for a three year term, effective immediately:
- Chairman: Xiaojun Hu;
- CEO: Longjiang Wu;
- President: Zhiliang Li;
- Co-president: Sansheng li;
- VP and secretary of the board: Jie Feng;
- VP: Xinyu Cui;
- Financial director: Jingbo Zhang. [more - original PR - Chinese]
The airline also announced Jun Wang, Tong Luo, Hongjun Zhang and Ke Qiu resigned as VPs but continue to serve the airline. [more - original PR - Chinese - II]