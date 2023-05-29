29-May-2023 11:53 AM
China Eastern operates the first commercial service with C919
China Eastern Airlines operated (28-May-2023) the first commercial service using a COMAC C919 aircraft on 28-May-2023. China Eastern operated Shanghai Hongqiao-Beijing Capital service with the C919 and also plans to deploy the type on Shanghai Hongqiao-Chengdu Tianfu service, before gradually expanding to other routes. The aircraft is configured with eight business class seats and 156 economy class seats. China Eastern noted the C919 is the first aircraft in its narrowbody fleet to feature inflight entertainment monitors that support high definition 1080p content. [more - original PR - Chinese]