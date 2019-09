China Eastern Airlines profit down 15% in 1H2019

China Eastern Airlines reported (30-Aug-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Jun-2019:

Revenue: CNY58,859 million (USD8676 million), +8.0% year-on-year; Passenger: CNY53,581 million (USD7898 million), +9.2%; Cargo: CNY1742 million (USD257 million), -0.2%;

Total operating costs: CNY57,110 million (USD8418 million), +8.9%; Fuel: CNY16,625 million (USD2451 million), +9.0%; Labour: CNY11,171 million (USD1647 million), +13.6%;

Operating profit: CNY5156 million (USD760 million), -5.3%;

Net profit: CNY2132 million (USD314 million), -14.8%;

Total assets: CNY282,159 million (USD41,590 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: CNY951 million (USD140 million);

Total liabilities: CNY220,370 million (USD32,483 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1474