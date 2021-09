China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, via its official WeChat account, reported (21-Sep-2021) domestic travel during the three day Mid Autumn Festival holiday, from 19-Sep-2021 to 21-Sep-2021, reached 88.16 million, recovering to 87.2% of 2019 Mid Autumn Festival holiday levels. Domestic tourism revenue recovered to 78.6% of 2019 level at CNY37.1 billion (USD5.7 billion).