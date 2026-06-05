5-Jun-2026 5:07 PM
China Airlines unveils new premium economy cabin for 787s
China Airlines unveiled (02-Jun-2026) its new premium economy cabin, to be available on the airline's Boeing 787s. The cabin will feature 28 RECARO Aircraft Seating R4 seats arranged in a 2-3-2 configuration, as well as 15.6in 4K inflight entertainment (IFE) monitors supplied by RAVE Aerospace and an "industry-first" Bluetooth connectivity solution enabling passengers to use their personal smartphone and tablet devices to control the IFE system. China Airlines has 24 787s on order and expects to take delivery of its first 787 in 2H2026. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]