China Airlines denies plans of 'big cuts' to network

China Airlines denied (18-Feb-2018) media reports it is planning "big cuts" to profitable routes, stating it currently has no plans to reduce frequencies or suspend routes. Due to the change in dispatch of pilots and an increase in operating costs following the recent pilots strike action, China Airlines said it will continue to adjust supply in relation to demand in order to optimise profit on each route. The carrier noted it generally adjusts frequencies to optimise the efficiency of its aviation network. Using Ontario as an example, China Airlines said the route has been performing well after the carrier optimised the route through business promotion, adjusting slots and aircraft used on the route. Load factor on the route averaged 90% in Jan-2019. [more - original PR - Chinese]