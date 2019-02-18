China Airlines and Pilots Union Taoyuan reach agreement to end strike on seventh day

China Airlines announced (15-Feb-2019) the airline's management and Pilots Union Taoyuan have reached an agreement to end the pilots' strike action on the seventh day. Pilots have agreed not to strike again before 31-Aug-2022 (Taiwan News/The Standard, 15-Feb-2019). The airline has agreed to the following requests from the pilots union:

More transparent co pilot training system;

Suspend the recruitment of foreign pilots within two years and that they will only occupy co pilot positions;

Offer promotion to local pilots over foreign pilots;

Assign three pilots for flights taking eight hours or longer and four pilots for flights taking 12 hours or longer;

Allow pilots to stay overnight at destinations on five routes. [more - original PR - Pilots Union Taoyuan - Chinese] [more - original PR - China Airlines - Chinese]