Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Feb-2019 10:44 AM

China Airlines and Pilots Union Taoyuan reach agreement to end strike on seventh day

China Airlines announced (15-Feb-2019) the airline's management and Pilots Union Taoyuan have reached an agreement to end the pilots' strike action on the seventh day. Pilots have agreed not to strike again before 31-Aug-2022 (Taiwan News/The Standard, 15-Feb-2019). The airline has agreed to the following requests from the pilots union:

  • More transparent co pilot training system;
  • Suspend the recruitment of foreign pilots within two years and that they will only occupy co pilot positions;
  • Offer promotion to local pilots over foreign pilots;
  • Assign three pilots for flights taking eight hours or longer and four pilots for flights taking 12 hours or longer;
  • Allow pilots to stay overnight at destinations on five routes. [more - original PR - Pilots Union Taoyuan - Chinese] [more - original PR - China Airlines - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More