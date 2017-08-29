Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 3%, cargo up 27% in Jul-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 7.5 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.2 million, +2.4%;
- International: 1.3 million, +5.8%;
- Cargo: 178,326 tonnes, +26.7%;
- Freight: 156,729 tonnes, +30.2%;
- Domestic: 33,309 tonnes, +38.8%;
- International: 123,420 tonnes, +28.0%;
- Express: 14,874 tonnes, +7.6%;
- Mail: 6724 tonnes, +2.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 77,851, +1.6%;
- Domestic: 69,631, +1.1%;
- International: 8220, +5.8%. [more - original PR]