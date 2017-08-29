Loading
Chicago O'Hare International Airport pax up 3%, cargo up 27% in Jul-2017

Chicago O'Hare International Airport reported (Aug-2017) traffic highlights for Jul-2017:

  • Passengers: 7.5 million, +3.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 6.2 million, +2.4%;
    • International: 1.3 million, +5.8%;
  • Cargo: 178,326 tonnes, +26.7%;
    • Freight: 156,729 tonnes, +30.2%;
      • Domestic: 33,309 tonnes, +38.8%;
      • International: 123,420 tonnes, +28.0%;
    • Express: 14,874 tonnes, +7.6%;
    • Mail: 6724 tonnes, +2.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 77,851, +1.6%;

