5-Nov-2026 3:03 PM
Chapeco Airport suspends operations indefinitely due to storm damage
Chapeco Airport, via its official Facebook and Instagram accounts, announced (04-Nov-2026) commercial operations at the airport are suspended indefinitely due to damage to infrastructure caused by storms.
Background ✨
Chapeco Airport previously undertook a terminal renovation and expansion project to increase the building to 2400sqm, lifting annual passenger capacity to 1.5 million.1 It later completed the first phase of the expansion, adding a 900sqm extension with a snack bar and WiFi, as part of wider works including a new arrivals hall and food court targeted for completion by 20-Dec-2022.2