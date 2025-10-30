Loading
Changi Airport adds 17 destinations in 12 months, on track for 70m pax p/a: EVP

Changi Airport Group EVP air hub and cargo development Ching Kiat Lim, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, reported (30-Oct-2025) Singapore Changi Airport achieved its first full year of post-pandemic recovery for the 12 months ended Mar-2025. For the period from Apr-2025 to Sep-2025, Mr Lim reported 4% year-on-year growth in passenger traffic and 5% for cargo. He said the airport added six new airlines and 17 new destinations in the last 12 months and is on track to reach 70 million passengers p/a.

