23-Jan-2026 10:37 AM

Cebu Pacific to transfer all turboprop operations from Manila to Clark from 29-Mar-2026

Cebu Pacific, via its official website, announced (Jan-2026) all Cebgo and AirSWIFT services will transfer from Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark International Airport from 29-Mar-2026. The change is in line with a resolution from Philippines Department of Transportation's Manila Slot Coordination Committee, which requires the complete transfer of turboprop aircraft operations from Manila to Clark.

Background ✨

Cebu Pacific significantly increased Clark International Airport capacity, with a 25% rise to 1.7 million seats and a 49% increase in aircraft movements projected for 2025. It launched and transferred several new routes, such as Clark-Naga and Clark-San Jose, in response to the government mandate to move turboprop operations from Manila to Clark, with the deadline postponed from Oct-2025 to Mar-20261 2 3.

