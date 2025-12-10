Loading
10-Dec-2025 12:24 PM

Cebu Pacific to commence Manila-Riyadh service from Mar-2026

Cebu Pacific announced (09-Dec-2025) plans to launch four times weekly Manila-Riyadh service on 01-Mar-2026. Riyadh will be the LCC's fourth long haul destination after Dubai, Sydney and Melbourne. Philippine Airlines and Saudia also operate the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Cebu Pacific previously suspended its Manila-Riyadh service in Jul-2017 due to aggressive capacity increases and low fares from competitors, deeming the route unsustainable at that time1. In recent years, Cebu Pacific's leadership repeatedly indicated it was studying a potential return to the Saudi market, citing fleet availability and regulatory considerations2 3. Philippine Airlines and Saudia currently operate the Manila-Riyadh route4.

