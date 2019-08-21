Cebu Pacific poised to grow capacity in Manila by more than 40% over next five years

Blue Swan Daily, in a report entitled: 'Cebu Pacific Air: upgauging drives 40% growth at congested Manila', noted (16-Aug-2019) Cebu Pacific is poised to grow capacity in Manila by more than 40% over the next five years, as it "accelerates an upgauging strategy". The carrier is not expecting to be able to add any flights at Manila due to slot constraints, but the average seat capacity per departure should grow from 195 seats currently, towards an average of nearly 280 seats. Increasing densification is a "sensible strategy" for Cebu, as the resulting reductions in unit costs enable it to maintain very low fares in a price sensitive market, while maximising "precious slots" at its main hub. [more - Blue Swan Daily]