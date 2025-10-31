Cebu Pacific in talks with suppliers on SAF, but cost is the challenge: VP

Cebu Pacific VP for corporate strategy and risk officer Aileen Isidro, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) Cebu Pacific is considering sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is "speaking to several suppliers", but added: "The cost is really the challenge". Ms Isidro said passing on the full cost of SAF to customers would be "crazy" and the carrier is "really pushing the SAF suppliers" to reduce the cost.