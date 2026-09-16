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    16-Sep-2026 10:22 AM

    Cebu Pacific CEO reports improved performance across international markets in Aug-2026

    Cebu Pacific CEO Mike Szucs reported (15-Sep-2026) "encouraging travel demand" in Aug-2026 supported by "resilient domestic traffic and improving performance across select international markets", including South Korea and Bali. Mr Szucs continued: "International load factors continued to strengthen, reflecting healthy passenger demand, although overall international traffic remains below prior levels due to the capacity reductions we implemented". He noted: "As we approach the year-end travel season, we will remain disciplined in managing capacity, balancing growth opportunities with the evolving fuel cost environment". [more - original PR]

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