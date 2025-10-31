Loading
31-Oct-2025 7:05 PM

Cebu Airport Corporation head of strategy: PPP remains 'an emerging model' for airports

Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation head of strategy and communications Christine Villanueva, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (31-Oct-2025) the public-private partnership (PPP) remains "an emerging model" for airports and is not yet fully established or institutionalised across the board. Ms Villanueva said there is "a lot of good proof that PPP actually works", including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, but it remains to be seen if the model will become "fully institutionalised".

