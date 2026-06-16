Cebgo to assume operation of all AirSWIFT services from Jul-2026
Cebu Pacific announced (15-Jun-2026) Cebgo will assume operation of all AirSWIFT services from 01-Jul-2026. The integration will effectively retire the AirSWIFT brand. There will be no changes in AirSWIFT's schedules and services during the transition. AirSWIFT currently operates between Clark and El Nido, and between El Nido and other tourist destinations including Boracay, Bohol, Cebu and Coron. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Cebu Pacific signed a share purchase agreement in Oct-2024 to acquire 100% of AirSWIFT for PHP1.75 billion, with board approval and El Nido added to its network plans.1 Cebu Pacific later stated it explored potential AirSWIFT brand integration but had no near-term plan or timeline at that stage.2 AirSWIFT flights also shifted to Cebu Pacific's online booking/management system from 24-Mar-2025.3