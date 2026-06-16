Cebgo to assume operation of all AirSWIFT services from Jul-2026

Cebu Pacific signed a share purchase agreement in Oct-2024 to acquire 100% of AirSWIFT for PHP1.75 billion, with board approval and El Nido added to its network plans.1 Cebu Pacific later stated it explored potential AirSWIFT brand integration but had no near-term plan or timeline at that stage.2 AirSWIFT flights also shifted to Cebu Pacific's online booking/management system from 24-Mar-2025.3