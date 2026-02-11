11-Feb-2026 11:48 AM
Cayman Airways updates power bank and portable battery rules
Cayman Airways, via its official Facebook account, announced (10-Feb-2026) plans to implement the following rules surrounding power banks and portable battery chargers from 17-Feb-2026:
- Power banks may not be used or charged onboard any Cayman Airways flight;
- They must remain powered off at all times;
- The devices are prohibited in checked baggage.
Background ✨
Several airlines globally have recently updated their policies to prohibit the use and charging of power banks onboard, and to require these devices be carried only in cabin baggage, not checked baggage. Similar measures were announced by Fiji Airways (effective 19-Jan-2026), Virgin Australia (effective 01-Dec-2025), and the Qantas Group, which cited upcoming ICAO updates in 2026 as influencing its restrictions1 2 3.