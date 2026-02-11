Cayman Airways updates power bank and portable battery rules

Several airlines globally have recently updated their policies to prohibit the use and charging of power banks onboard, and to require these devices be carried only in cabin baggage, not checked baggage. Similar measures were announced by Fiji Airways (effective 19-Jan-2026), Virgin Australia (effective 01-Dec-2025), and the Qantas Group, which cited upcoming ICAO updates in 2026 as influencing its restrictions1 2 3.