Loading
30-Oct-2025 3:44 PM

Cathay Pacific working to 'build the resilience': Director customer travel

Cathay Pacific director customer travel Erica Peng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) it is "really key" for the airline to "build the resilience" across areas such as efficiency, culture, and its dual brand airline strategy to build an adaptable organisation. Ms Peng commented: "Resilience is key", along with "robust" scenario planning, which is now a "core function" for Cathay.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More