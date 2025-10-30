Cathay Pacific working to 'build the resilience': Director customer travel

Cathay Pacific director customer travel Erica Peng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) it is "really key" for the airline to "build the resilience" across areas such as efficiency, culture, and its dual brand airline strategy to build an adaptable organisation. Ms Peng commented: "Resilience is key", along with "robust" scenario planning, which is now a "core function" for Cathay.