Cathay Pacific welcomes Hong Kong Government initiatives to support hub status
Cathay Pacific welcomed (16-Oct-2024) the Hong Kong Government's initiatives to strengthen Hong Kong's international aviation hub status by capitalising on the commissioning of the three runway system and expanding the scale of the Airport City. Cathay Pacific Group CEO Ronald Lam stated: "We are a committed enabler of Hong Kong's future through the connectivity we provide and within 2025 the Cathay Group will be flying passengers to 100 destinations around the world as we continue to expand our network". Cathay Pacific also welcomed the government's initiatives to support collaboration between Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and Zhuhai Airport to improve the 'Fly-Via-Zhuhai-Hong Kong' passenger service and jointly develop an international air cargo business. Mr Lam added: "We are encouraged by the Government's initiatives to continue developing the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, enhancing its processing capacity and facilitating more cargo transshipments via Hong Kong to the rest of the world". [more - original PR]