    Loading
    17-Jul-2026 1:22 PM

    Cathay Pacific to resume Hong Kong-Adelaide service from Nov-2026

    South Australia's Government announced (16-Jul-2026) Cathay Pacific plans to resume seasonal three times weekly Hong Kong-Adelaide service with A350-900 equipment from 10-Nov-2026, operating until 27-Mar-2027. The airline plans to increase frequency to five times weekly, effective Dec-2026 until Feb-2027. The route is unserved at present, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Cathay Pacific resumed three times weekly Hong Kong-Adelaide services with A350-900 equipment on 11-Nov-2025 after a suspension since early 2020, with the route again being the sole scheduled operation, per OAG.1 Adelaide Airport MD Brenton Cox said the return re-established all pre-COVID international routes and noted the A350-900 upgrade from the A330 plus the addition of premium economy.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More