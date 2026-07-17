Cathay Pacific to resume Hong Kong-Adelaide service from Nov-2026
South Australia's Government announced (16-Jul-2026) Cathay Pacific plans to resume seasonal three times weekly Hong Kong-Adelaide service with A350-900 equipment from 10-Nov-2026, operating until 27-Mar-2027. The airline plans to increase frequency to five times weekly, effective Dec-2026 until Feb-2027. The route is unserved at present, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Pacific resumed three times weekly Hong Kong-Adelaide services with A350-900 equipment on 11-Nov-2025 after a suspension since early 2020, with the route again being the sole scheduled operation, per OAG.1 Adelaide Airport MD Brenton Cox said the return re-established all pre-COVID international routes and noted the A350-900 upgrade from the A330 plus the addition of premium economy.2