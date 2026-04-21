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    21-Apr-2026 11:36 AM

    Cathay Pacific to reopen The Wing First lounge at Hong Kong International Airport in Apr-2026

    Cathay Pacific confirmed (20-Apr-2026) plans to open its redesigned flagship The Wing First lounge at Hong Kong International Airport on 22-Apr-2026. The lounge is on the east side of Terminal 1 and was designed in partnership with London-based StudioIlse. The reopening forms part of a larger lounge enhancement programme which will also see the introduction of the carrier's first dedicated lounge in New York at the new Terminal 6 at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. [more - original PR]

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