Cathay Pacific to increase pax fuel surcharge for first time since Apr-2026
Cathay Pacific announced (24-Jul-2026) plans to adjust its passenger fuel surcharge, effective 01-Aug-2026. It is the first increase to the surcharge since Apr-2026. The carrier attributed the decision to recent increases in jet fuel pricing due to "the escalation of tensions in the Middle East". This also follows multiple reductions to the fuel surcharge since May-2026 following decreases in jet fuel pricing. The surcharge is on a per flight sector basis irrespective of fare type and is determined based on where passenger journeys begin. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Pacific Group CEO Ronald Lam said fuel costs almost doubled in Mar-2026 versus the average in Jan/Feb-2026, with Cathay hedging 30% of its 2026 fuel needs, and indicated it would soon adjust its fuel surcharge in response to higher costs1. Cathay previously applied fuel surcharges on a per-sector basis irrespective of fare type, including on tickets issued or re-issued from 02-Nov-20192.