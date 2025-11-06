Cathay Pacific to buy back shares from Qatar Airways
Cathay Pacific entered (05-Nov-2025) into an agreement with Qatar Airways for Cathay Pacific to buy back all of Qatar Airways' shares in Cathay Pacific, subject to approval from Cathay's shareholders. Qatar Airways holds a 9.57% stake in Cathay Pacific and "the total consideration for the buy back is" HKD6.97 billion (USD896.52 million). Cathay Pacific Group chair Patrick Healy stated: "The buy back reflects our strong confidence in the future of the Cathay Group and underscores our commitment to the development of the Hong Kong international aviation hub". Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer stated: "This agreement reflects Qatar Airways Group's disciplined approach to portfolio management", adding: "Following a period of record profitability and strong performance, this decision is part of a proactive strategy to optimise our investments and position the group for long-term growth". As previously reported by CAPA, Qatar Airways acquired the stake in Nov-2017. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Pacific recently completed the repurchase of all share warrants and preference shares issued to the Hong Kong Government as part of its 2020 recapitalisation, closing a significant chapter and signalling renewed focus on the future. The total amount repaid to the Government included HKD19.5 billion for preference shares and HKD1.53 billion for warrants, funded from existing financial resources1 2 3.