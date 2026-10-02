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    2-Oct-2026 12:32 PM

    Cathay Pacific sustainability commercial manager: Fleet renewal key to sustainability

    Cathay Pacific sustainability commercial manager Nic Fong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (02-Oct-2026) fleet modernisation is key to airline sustainability and can deliver improvements in emissions of up to 25%. Mr Fong also highlighted the importance of operational efficiencies, such as single-engine taxiing, new technology and sustainable aviation fuel, which is one of the "major pillars" in Cathay's sustainability goals to 2050.

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