13-Apr-2026 11:45 AM
Cathay Pacific reports sustainability highlights for 2025
Cathay Pacific reported (09-Apr-2026) the following sustainability highlights 2025:
- Joined forces as a launch investor of the USD150 million oneworld BEV Fund and committed to a landmark coinvestment agreement with Airbus of up to USD70 million;
- Achieved substantial growth in the Corporate SAF Programme with 17 global partners, recording an increase of nearly 180% year-on-year in the committed SAF usage;
- Reduced passenger facing single use plastics (SUP) to an average of 1.7 pieces per passenger, with further progress towards the target of 1.5 pieces expected by mid 2026, as remaining replacement are completed. Cathay achieved its goal of sourcing at least 50% of remaining SUP items in scope from recycled plastics and expanding its inflight water bottles recycling programme across Hong Kong and eight additional airports, increasing the network wide recycling rate of bottles to 21%;
- Refreshed youth development programme I Can Fly with a renewed focus on education, discovery and exploration, engaging more than 1550 students. [more - original PR]