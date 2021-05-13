Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-May-2021 8:44 PM

Cathay Pacific 'proactively' encouraging employees to get vaccinated, 80% of pilots vaccinated

Cathay Pacific announced (13-May-2021) it is "proactively" encouraging all of its employees to get vaccinated, citing this as a "crucial step" in the resumption of regular international air travel and the return to "normal life" for everyone. The carrier added that 80% of its pilots and 40% of cabin crew in Hong Kong have either booked or received their vaccination. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More