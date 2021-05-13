13-May-2021 8:44 PM
Cathay Pacific 'proactively' encouraging employees to get vaccinated, 80% of pilots vaccinated
Cathay Pacific announced (13-May-2021) it is "proactively" encouraging all of its employees to get vaccinated, citing this as a "crucial step" in the resumption of regular international air travel and the return to "normal life" for everyone. The carrier added that 80% of its pilots and 40% of cabin crew in Hong Kong have either booked or received their vaccination. [more - original PR]