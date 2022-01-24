Become a CAPA Member
24-Jan-2022 4:58 PM

Cathay Pacific pax down 98% in 2021, compared to 2019

Cathay Pacific reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2021:
  • 2021:
    • Passengers: 717,059, -98% compared to 2019;
    • RPK: -96.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 31.1%, -51.2pp;
    • Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -34%;
    • Cargo load factor: 81.4%, +17pp. [more - original PR]

