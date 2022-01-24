24-Jan-2022 4:58 PM
Cathay Pacific pax down 98% in 2021, compared to 2019
Cathay Pacific reported (24-Jan-2022) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Passengers: 92,219, -96.9% compared to Dec-2019;
- RPK: -95.1%;
- Chinese mainland: -94.4%;
- Northeast Asia: -99.7%;
- Southeast Asia: -98.7%;
- Southwest Pacific: -94.2%;
- North America: -92.4%;
- Europe: -92.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 36.6%, -48.4pp;
- Chinese mainland: 31.3%, -31.9pp;
- Northeast Asia: 13.5%, -69.5pp;
- Southwest Pacific: 22.4%, -66.9pp;
- Southeast Asia: 27%, -58.2pp;
- North America: 43.1%, -45.4pp;
- Europe: 50.6%, -34pp;
- Cargo: 134,691 tonnes, -24.1%;
- Cargo load factor: 84.3%, +17.9pp;
- 2021:
- Passengers: 717,059, -98% compared to 2019;
- RPK: -96.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 31.1%, -51.2pp;
- Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -34%;
- Cargo load factor: 81.4%, +17pp. [more - original PR]