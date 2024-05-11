Cathay Pacific expanding workforce, 'thickening' gateway destinations in Canada: SVP Americas

Cathay Pacific SVP Americas Chris van de Hooven, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "We have an ambition to become one of the world's greatest service brands. That's kind of our north star, big thinking vision. How are we going to support that growth? It's through recruitment". Mr van de Hooven added: "Last year we expanded our workforce by 20%, we recruited over 4000 new employees into the business... This year we're expanding our workforce by 25%". Mr van de Hooven also commented on potential growth plans in Canada, stating: "Toronto and Vancouver are our two gateways... Our intention is to gradually thicken up those existing gateway cities in the Americas. We have no new destinations per se on the horizon at this point in time... For the moment it's just thickening up those existing routes".