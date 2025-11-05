Cathay Pacific commences Hong Kong-Changsha service
Cathay Pacific commenced (04-Nov-2025) daily Hong Kong-Changsha service with A321neo equipment on 04-Nov-2025. Changsha is the fifth destination in mainland China added to Cathay Pacific Group's network in 2025, following Urumqi, Changzhou, Yiwu and Guiyang, expanding the group's network in mainland China to 24 destinations. Cathay Pacific is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Cathay Pacific planned to boost frequencies to key mainland China cities including Beijing Capital, Guangzhou, Chengdu Tianfu and Shanghai Hongqiao for winter 2025/26, while its combined network with HK Express reached 24 destinations in mainland China and over 330 weekly frequencies during the travel peak. The Changsha route marked its fifth mainland China addition in 2025, building on recent launches to Urumqi, Changzhou, Yiwu and Guiyang1.