Cathay Pacific commences Hong Kong-Changsha service

Cathay Pacific planned to boost frequencies to key mainland China cities including Beijing Capital, Guangzhou, Chengdu Tianfu and Shanghai Hongqiao for winter 2025/26, while its combined network with HK Express reached 24 destinations in mainland China and over 330 weekly frequencies during the travel peak. The Changsha route marked its fifth mainland China addition in 2025, building on recent launches to Urumqi, Changzhou, Yiwu and Guiyang1.