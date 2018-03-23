Cathay Pacific cargo director outlines 'outstanding' performance in 2017

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam, in the 'Cargo Clan' newsletter, described (22-Mar-2018) the cargo division's performance as "outstanding". He commented: "Demand was robust throughout 2017 and tonnage carried grew faster than capacity. The boom in e-commerce helped to iron out the traditional directional imbalances and there was an increase in specialised shipments, not least to feed growing demand for perishables in mainland China".