Loading
23-Mar-2018 11:22 AM

Cathay Pacific cargo director outlines 'outstanding' performance in 2017

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam, in the 'Cargo Clan' newsletter, described (22-Mar-2018) the cargo division's performance as "outstanding". He commented: "Demand was robust throughout 2017 and tonnage carried grew faster than capacity. The boom in e-commerce helped to iron out the traditional directional imbalances and there was an increase in specialised shipments, not least to feed growing demand for perishables in mainland China".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More