Cathay Pacific announces first HKD public bond

Cathay Pacific announced (24-Apr-2026) the successful pricing of a three-year fixed-rate HKD bond totalling HKD2.08 billion (USD265.45 million) at 3.78%, marking the airline's first fundraising in the HKD public bond market. Cathay Pacific CFO Rebecca Sharpe stated: "Announcing our first ever HKD public bond is a reflection of our continued commitment to our home city, Hong Kong. By participating in and supporting the development of its financial markets, we're playing a part in reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leading international financial centre". The bond issuance is under the airline's USD2.5 billion Medium Term Note Programme, and Cathay plans to use the proceeds from the bond for working capital and general corporate purposes. [more - original PR]