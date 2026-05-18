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    18-May-2026 11:17 AM

    CASA to conduct final flight path safety checks at Western Sydney International Airport

    Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) announced (18-May-2026) plans to conduct flight path safety checks at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport on 19-May-2026. The checks will validate new instrument approach procedures at the airport and are expected to be the final checks of this type. They will be conducted using a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron aircraft operating low-level flying. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Sydney’s airspace changes authorised in Jun-2025 were scheduled to take effect on 09-Jul-2026 ahead of Western Sydney International Airport’s initial flights, following three years of community engagement and an Airservices Australia programme between Jul-2025 and Sep-2025.1 Airservices Australia also released detailed flight path designs with noise mitigation measures and consulted on noise abatement procedures through sessions from 30-Jul-2025 to 14-Sep-2025.2

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