CASA to conduct final flight path safety checks at Western Sydney International Airport

Sydney’s airspace changes authorised in Jun-2025 were scheduled to take effect on 09-Jul-2026 ahead of Western Sydney International Airport’s initial flights, following three years of community engagement and an Airservices Australia programme between Jul-2025 and Sep-2025.1 Airservices Australia also released detailed flight path designs with noise mitigation measures and consulted on noise abatement procedures through sessions from 30-Jul-2025 to 14-Sep-2025.2