22-Feb-2019 11:32 AM

Cargojet Airways 'continued to produce strong revenue and EBITDA growth in 2018': CEO

Cargojet Airways president and CEO Ajay Virmani stated (21-Feb-2019) the airline "continued to produce strong revenue and EBITDA growth in 2018". Mr Virmani added: "We are very pleased with our financial and operating results as we prudently manage our capacity to meet air cargo demand particularly related to e-commerce growth in Canada as well as our expanding ACMI and ad-hoc charter business". [more - original PR]

