18-Apr-2019 8:12 AM
Cardiff Airport FY2018/19 traffic up 7%, boosted by 11% increase in scheduled traffic
Cardiff Airport reported (17-Apr-2019) the following operational highlights for FY2018/19:
- Handled 1,588,000 passengers, up 7% year-on-year, including busiest Christmas holiday period in eight years;
- Travel on scheduled flights with Qatar Airways, Vueling, Ryanair, Flybe and KLM grew by 11%;
- Travel on charter flights operated by TUI, Thomas Cook and Balkan Holidays grew by 5%;
- Qatar Airways commenced Doha-Cardiff regular service on 01-May-2019;
- Balkan Holidays, a specialist in package deals to Bulgaria, reported a 10% increase in bookings for summer 2018;
- Vueling passed a milestone of 800,000 passengers at the airport during Aug-2019;
- Unveiled improvements to the terminal, including an extended seating area in departures, a re-vamped 51° Lounge, new food and drink outlets and a new Meet & Greet car parking service. [more - original PR]