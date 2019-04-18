Become a CAPA Member
18-Apr-2019 8:12 AM

Cardiff Airport FY2018/19 traffic up 7%, boosted by 11% increase in scheduled traffic

Cardiff Airport reported (17-Apr-2019) the following operational highlights for FY2018/19:

  • Handled 1,588,000 passengers, up 7% year-on-year, including busiest Christmas holiday period in eight years;
  • Qatar Airways commenced Doha-Cardiff regular service on 01-May-2019;
  • Balkan Holidays, a specialist in package deals to Bulgaria, reported a 10% increase in bookings for summer 2018;
  • Vueling passed a milestone of 800,000 passengers at the airport during Aug-2019;
  • Unveiled improvements to the terminal, including an extended seating area in departures, a re-vamped 51° Lounge, new food and drink outlets and a new Meet & Greet car parking service. [more - original PR]

