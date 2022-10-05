CAPA publishes 2022 megatrends report ahead of World Aviation Summit

CAPA - Centre for Aviation published (Oct-2022) a report entitled: 'The new shape of the aviation industry - CAPA's 2022 megatrends', addressing the biggest trends that faced the aviation industry in 2022 and the influence of these trends on future strategies. These megatrends will be the focus for the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Gibraltar on 01/02-Dec-2022. At the event, hosted by Gibraltar's Government, global airline leaders will share insights and perspectives on the changes in the aviation sector over the last year, how the industry has adapted and development targets for the future. Topics will include rising costs, environmental sustainability, operational issues, the paths of international recovery, government ownership, digital transformation, partnerships and alliances. [more - CAPA Report] [more - CAPA Events]