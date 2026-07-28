CAPA Head of Research: 'Regional carriers tend not to have the muscle to hedge like the big boys'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) Australia has been "lucky" amidst the impact of fuel price increases stemming from conflict in the Middle East in 2026, "because our airlines have hedged on fuel sensibly". Mr Elsegood noted: "Regional carriers tend not to have the muscle to hedge like the big boys".