CAPA Head of Research: Intl has been the strength of the Australian market since COVID

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) "Australia is a huge market, we really kick above our weight, we rank between South Korea and France in terms of total domestic flights". Mr Elsegood noted: "International air travel has been the big strength of the Australian market since COVID, and continues to grow really strongly", while "domestic travel is now roughly at parity to pre COVID levels". He added that internationally, Australia has recently added: "lots of new carriers and lots of new routes".