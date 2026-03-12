CAPA head of analysis: USD1 trillion revenue forecast for airlines in doubt for 2026

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) IATA's forecast that the airline industry would generate USD1 trillion in revenue "is now in doubt, for 2026, at least". IATA had projected the airline industry would generate revenue of USD1053 billion in 2026, up 4.5% year-on-year, but cancellations and ongoing network changes to flight schedules will likely mean that milestone will not be achieved in 2026, according to Mr Maslen.