CAPA head of analysis: Travel is 'one of the most heavily regulated consumer journeys'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, stated (03-Feb-2026) the travel experience "is one of the most heavily regulated consumer journeys in the world". Discussing whether innovation can cut through regulation, he said: "Innovation can cut through - but rarely by ignoring regulation. The real breakthroughs happen when innovation works around, works with, or forces the evolution of regulation".