Loading
4-Feb-2026 10:36 AM

CAPA head of analysis: Travel is 'one of the most heavily regulated consumer journeys'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, stated (03-Feb-2026) the travel experience "is one of the most heavily regulated consumer journeys in the world". Discussing whether innovation can cut through regulation, he said: "Innovation can cut through - but rarely by ignoring regulation. The real breakthroughs happen when innovation works around, works with, or forces the evolution of regulation".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More