CAPA head of analysis: Middle East conflict could have deep strategic impact on aviation

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at UATP Airline Distribution 2026, stated (11-Mar-2026) the short term impacts of the conflict in the Middle East of mass cancellations, airspace closures and cascading delays "are severe and quantifiable", but the deeper effect "is strategic". Mr Maslen said: "The episode exposes a fragile dependence on a single geographic crossroads, and could force a re-evaluation of network design, fleet strategy, insurance economics and hub resilience".