CAPA head of analysis: 'Innovation succeeds only when regulators are engaged as partners'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, stated (03-Feb-2026) that for the air travel experience, innovation can "shift aviation from process-led to passenger-led, replace rigid rules with outcome-based systems, and personalise journeys without compromising safety or fairness". Benefits can spread from search and booking, through the airport and airline experiences and also post-trip. Mr Maslen noted: "Innovation succeeds only when regulators are engaged as partners, not obstacles".