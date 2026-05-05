CAPA head of analysis: Aviation in a new era of reinvention, fragmentation and uncertainty

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of analysis Richard Maslen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the aviation industry has "entered a new era", defined by "reinvention, fragmentation and persistent uncertainty". Mr Maslen commented: "Uncertainty is no longer a disruption, it's an operating environment". Regarding the recent increase in fuel costs, Mr Maslen noted: "Airlines can plan for high costs, but they struggle to plan for unpredictable ones", and added: "The difference between winners and losers can come down to fuel strategy alone". [more - CAPA TV]