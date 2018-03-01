CAPA executive chairman outlines 'Phase 3' of LCC development

CAPA - Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, outlined (01-Mar-2018) 'Phase 3' in the development of LCCs, characterised by the development of long haul LCCs and low cost subsidiaries of full service carriers. Mr Harbison noted long haul LCCs are expanding in size and geographical coverage, with long haul operations supported by new aircraft types, particularly smaller aircraft able to operate longer range services. Mr Harbison reported low cost long haul domestic seat capacity grew 55% and low cost long haul international seats grew 900% between 2008 and 2018, commenting: "It's a significant increase and it's a continuing increase". Mr Harbison said full service carriers must respond more aggressively to LCCs and noted the widespread introduction of low cost subsidiaries, which he said are "seen as a necessary part of the full service carrier response".