CAPA: Australian domestic aviation market is growing 'steadily'
CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the Australian domestic aviation market is growing "steadily", with 117.9 million passengers recorded in 2024, up 3.6% year-on-year. Mr Elsegood added domestic market is expected to grow at a rate of up to 2.6% p/a by 2035.
Background ✨
Recent commentary at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific highlighted that business travel spending in Australia was forecast to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with a notable shift toward group and extended business trips1. The domestic market also saw significant growth and increased traveller confidence, even as cost of living pressures continued to influence travel behaviour2.