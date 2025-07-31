Loading
31-Jul-2025 3:46 PM

CAPA: Australian domestic aviation market is growing 'steadily'

CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research Simon Elsegood, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) the Australian domestic aviation market is growing "steadily", with 117.9 million passengers recorded in 2024, up 3.6% year-on-year. Mr Elsegood added domestic market is expected to grow at a rate of up to 2.6% p/a by 2035.

Background ✨

Recent commentary at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific highlighted that business travel spending in Australia was forecast to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with a notable shift toward group and extended business trips1. The domestic market also saw significant growth and increased traveller confidence, even as cost of living pressures continued to influence travel behaviour2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More