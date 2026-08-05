Canadian Superior Court restores Air Liaison's rights as authorised carrier for RAAP
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Background ✨
Air Liaison previously contested Québec’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility decision to suspend its participation in the Regional Air Access Programme from 02-Jul-2026, stating it had not breached its contract with the ministry and requesting a review of the decision1. It also said it planned to cover an amount equivalent to the RAAP subsidy on tickets sold while steps were taken to resolve the situation1.