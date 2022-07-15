15-Jul-2022 11:36 AM
Canadian Government to resume mandatory random COVID-19 testing at four airports
Canada's Government confirmed (13-Jul-2022) plans to resume mandatory random COVID-19 testing at Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Vancouver International Airport and YYC Calgary International Airport on 19-Jul-2022. The testing will be conducted offsite for fully vaccinated travellers arriving by air. Travellers who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must continue to test on day one and day eight of their mandatory 14 day quarantine. [more - original PR - I] [more - original PR - II]