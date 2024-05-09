Loading
9-May-2024 2:20 PM

Canadian Government investigates opportunities for pension funds to invest in airport infrastructure

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Canadian government sets up working group to study investment in the country's airports - part one', stated (09-May-2024) the main airports in Canada are still operated by not-for-profit stakeholder boards, as they have been for more than three decades. As part of its 2024 budget, the Canadian Government has set out the creation of a working group to investigate opportunities for investment in the country's airport infrastructure by Canadian pension funds. One potential spin off might be a working relationship, which would mean the operators and the funds working together to acquire and manage foreign airports. [more - CAPA Analysis]

